25-Oct-2018 7:42 AM
JAL Group intl pax up 8% in 3Q2018, intl pax up 6% in Sep-2018
JAL Group reported (24-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Sep-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.8 million, -5.0% year-on-year;
- International: 748,990, +6.1%;
- Southeast Asia: 271,856, +4.9%;
- China: 127,573, +9.6%;
- America: 110,571, +4.7%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 106,765, +14.1%;
- Europe: 67,543, +2.1%;
- South Korea: 46,041, -2.7%;
- Oceania: 17,798, +1.2%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 75.1%, -2.5ppts;
- International: 82.5%, -0.2ppt;
- Europe: 89.9%, +3.5ppts;
- China: 85.1%, +4.9ppts;
- South Korea: 84.7%, +8.0ppts;
- America: 82.2%, +1.2ppts;
- Hawaii/Guam: 81.9%, -6.0ppts;
- Oceania: 81.8%, +0.8ppt;
- Southeast Asia: 78.8%, -2.2ppts;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 30,931 tons, -6.6%;
- International: 36,840 tons, +15.8%;
- Passengers:
- Three months ended Sep-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 9.1 million, +0.1%;
- International: 2.4 million, +8.4%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 75.5%;
- International: 83.4%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 99,243 tons, -4.5%;
- International: 108,757 tons, +15.7%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: