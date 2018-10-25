Become a CAPA Member
25-Oct-2018

JAL Group intl pax up 8% in 3Q2018, intl pax up 6% in Sep-2018

JAL Group reported (24-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Sep-2018:
    • Passengers:
      • Domestic: 2.8 million, -5.0% year-on-year;
      • International: 748,990, +6.1%;
    • Passenger load factor:
      • Domestic: 75.1%, -2.5ppts;
      • International: 82.5%, -0.2ppt;
        • Europe: 89.9%, +3.5ppts;
        • China: 85.1%, +4.9ppts;
        • South Korea: 84.7%, +8.0ppts;
        • America: 82.2%, +1.2ppts;
        • Hawaii/Guam: 81.9%, -6.0ppts;
        • Oceania: 81.8%, +0.8ppt;
        • Southeast Asia: 78.8%, -2.2ppts;
    • Cargo:
      • Domestic: 30,931 tons, -6.6%;
      • International: 36,840 tons, +15.8%;
  • Three months ended Sep-2018:
    • Passengers:
      • Domestic: 9.1 million, +0.1%;
      • International: 2.4 million, +8.4%;
    • Passenger load factor:
      • Domestic: 75.5%;
      • International: 83.4%;
    • Cargo:

