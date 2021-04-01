1-Apr-2021 10:38 AM
JAL Group intl pax down 95.6% in Feb-2021, domestic pax down 77.3%
JAL Group reported (31-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2021:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 632,551, -77.3% year-on-year;
- International: 26,041, -95.6%;
- Southeast Asia: 12,050, -94.9%;
- America: 8949, -92.2%;
- Europe: 2438, -95.4%;
- China: 1847, -94.5%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 458, -99.5%;
- Oceania: 299, -98.5%;
- South Korea: Zero, -100%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 31.1%;
- International: 12.2%, -65.7pp;
- Hawaii/Guam: 30.8%, -57.8pp;
- China: 20.7%, -11.7pp;
- America: 13.4%, -67.6pp;
- Southeast Asia: 13.1%, -61.8pp;
- Oceania: 9.5%, -79.5pp;
- Europe: 7.6%, -71.6pp;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 17,146 tons, -37.6%;
- International: 31,183 tons, +5.9%. [more - original PR]