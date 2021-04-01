Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Apr-2021 10:38 AM

JAL Group intl pax down 95.6% in Feb-2021, domestic pax down 77.3%

JAL Group reported (31-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2021:

  •  Passengers:
    • Domestic: 632,551, -77.3% year-on-year;
    • International: 26,041, -95.6%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 31.1%;
    • International: 12.2%, -65.7pp;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 30.8%, -57.8pp; 
      • China: 20.7%, -11.7pp;
      • America: 13.4%, -67.6pp;
      • Southeast Asia: 13.1%, -61.8pp;
      • Oceania: 9.5%, -79.5pp;
      • Europe: 7.6%, -71.6pp;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More