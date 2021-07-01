Become a CAPA Member
1-Jul-2021 11:52 AM

JAL Group intl pax down 93.5% in May-2021, domestic pax down 72.3%, compared to May-2019

JAL Group reported (30-Jun-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:

  •  Passengers:
    • Domestic: 839,666, -72.3% compared to May-2019;
    • International: 49,204, -93.5%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 38.1%, -35.7pp;
    • International: 19.1%, -60.4pp;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 39.8%, -33.3pp;
      • China: 23.7%, -40.5pp;
      • America: 22.1%, -55.4pp;
      • Southeast Asia: 20.4%, -63.2pp;
      • Oceania: 10.9%, -70.6pp;
      • Europe: 9.4%, -65.3pp;
  • Cargo:

