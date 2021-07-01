1-Jul-2021 11:52 AM
JAL Group intl pax down 93.5% in May-2021, domestic pax down 72.3%, compared to May-2019
JAL Group reported (30-Jun-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 839,666, -72.3% compared to May-2019;
- International: 49,204, -93.5%;
- Southeast Asia: 21,297, -92.7%;
- America: 20,536, -82.4%;
- Europe: 3457, -94.1%;
- China: 2001, -98.1%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 1259, -98.5%;
- Oceania: 654, -96.6%;
- South Korea: Zero, -100%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 38.1%, -35.7pp;
- International: 19.1%, -60.4pp;
- Hawaii/Guam: 39.8%, -33.3pp;
- China: 23.7%, -40.5pp;
- America: 22.1%, -55.4pp;
- Southeast Asia: 20.4%, -63.2pp;
- Oceania: 10.9%, -70.6pp;
- Europe: 9.4%, -65.3pp;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 17,059 tons, -39.0%;
- International: 40,720 tons, +25.7%. [more - original PR]