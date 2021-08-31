31-Aug-2021 10:36 AM
JAL Group intl pax down 93% in Jul-2021, domestic pax down 57%, compared to Jul-2019
JAL Group reported (30-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 1,3 million, -56.5% compared to Jul-2019;
- International: 58,784, -92.6%;
- America: 25,057, -80.7%;
- Southeast Asia: 17,986, -93.9%;
- Europe: 8821, -86.7%;
- China: 4004, -97.3%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 48.6%, -22.5pp;
- International: 23.4%, -58.6pp;
- America: 26.1%, -56.5pp;
- Southeast Asia: 18.5%, -61.8pp;
- Europe: 20.7%, -52.7pp;
- China: 38.6%, -49.8pp;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 21,602 tons, -33.8%;
- International: 42,424 tons, +24.0%. [more - original PR - Japanese]