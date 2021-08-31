Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2021 10:36 AM

JAL Group intl pax down 93% in Jul-2021, domestic pax down 57%, compared to Jul-2019

JAL Group reported (30-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 1,3 million, -56.5% compared to Jul-2019;
    • International: 58,784, -92.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 
    • Domestic: 48.6%, -22.5pp;
    • International: 23.4%, -58.6pp;
  • Cargo: 

