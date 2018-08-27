27-Aug-2018 8:38 AM
JAL Group international pax up 10% in Jul-2018 with improved load factor, cargo up 15%
JAL Group reported (24-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.9 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
- International: 785,389, +9.6%;
- Southeast Asia: 286,818, +5.8%;
- China: 143,177, +11.8%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 130,464, +21.8%;
- America: 117,163, +10.2%;
- Europe: 67,036, +1.3%;
- Korea: 49,860, -2.0%;
- Oceania: 17,607, +96.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 72.0%, +1.1ppts;
- International: 82.5%, +2.6ppts;
- China: 91.7%, +5.9ppts;
- Korea: 87.3%, +6.8ppts;
- Europe: 86.8%, +3.0ppts;
- America: 85.4%, +5.1ppts;
- Southeast Asia: 80.3%, -0.1ppt;
- Guam: 75.9%, +2.9ppts;
- Oceania: 74.1%, +3.3ppts;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 34,884 tons, -3.1%;
- International: 36,035 tons, +15.0%. [more - original PR]