Loading
29-May-2017 10:12 AM

JAL Group intl pax down 1% in Apr-2017, domestic pax up 6%

JAL Group international passenger numbers down 1% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 2.5 million, +6.0% year-on-year;
    • International: 678,746, -0.7%;
      • America: 97,492, +8.6%;
      • Europe: 60,026, +14.0%;
      • Southeast Asia: 277,394, -0.7%;
      • Oceania: 9532, -23.2%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 76,864, -10.5%;
      • Korea: 47,850, -3.8%;
      • China: 109,362, -3.5%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 65.7%;
    • International: 80.0%;
      • America: 75.7%;
      • Europe: 83.1%;
      • Southeast Asia: 85.1%;
      • Oceania: 77.5%;
      • Guam: 77.9%;
      • Korea: 77.1%;
      • China: 74.8%;
  • Cargo: