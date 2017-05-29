29-May-2017 10:12 AM
JAL Group intl pax down 1% in Apr-2017, domestic pax up 6%
JAL Group international passenger numbers down 1% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.5 million, +6.0% year-on-year;
- International: 678,746, -0.7%;
- America: 97,492, +8.6%;
- Europe: 60,026, +14.0%;
- Southeast Asia: 277,394, -0.7%;
- Oceania: 9532, -23.2%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 76,864, -10.5%;
- Korea: 47,850, -3.8%;
- China: 109,362, -3.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 65.7%;
- International: 80.0%;
- America: 75.7%;
- Europe: 83.1%;
- Southeast Asia: 85.1%;
- Oceania: 77.5%;
- Guam: 77.9%;
- Korea: 77.1%;
- China: 74.8%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 33,057 tons, +0.2%;
- International: 30,496 tons, +25.2%. [more - original PR]