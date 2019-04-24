Become a CAPA Member
24-Apr-2019 9:20 AM

JAL Group domestic pax up 3% while intl pax stable in Mar-2019, cargo result mixed

JAL Group reported (23-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.1 million, +3.4% year-on-year;
    • International: 791,682, -0.2%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 75.0%;
    • International: 81.7%, -3.3ppts;
      • Europe: 84.5%, +0.4ppt;
      • China: 82.2%, -3.5ppts;
      • South Korea: 74.9%, -9.0ppts;
      • America: 84.1%, +1.3ppts;
      • Southeast Asia: 80.5%, -5.4ppts;
      • Oceania: 78.8%, -1.7ppts;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 77.9%, -10.7ppts;
  • Cargo:

