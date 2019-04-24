24-Apr-2019 9:20 AM
JAL Group domestic pax up 3% while intl pax stable in Mar-2019, cargo result mixed
JAL Group reported (23-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +3.4% year-on-year;
- International: 791,682, -0.2%;
- Southeast Asia: 304,309, -3.5%;
- China: 131,636, -1.5%;
- America: 117,588, +6.2%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 106,146, +7.0%;
- Europe: 60,737, -2.0%;
- South Korea: 54,874, +1.4%;
- Oceania: 17,092, -6.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 75.0%;
- International: 81.7%, -3.3ppts;
- Europe: 84.5%, +0.4ppt;
- China: 82.2%, -3.5ppts;
- South Korea: 74.9%, -9.0ppts;
- America: 84.1%, +1.3ppts;
- Southeast Asia: 80.5%, -5.4ppts;
- Oceania: 78.8%, -1.7ppts;
- Hawaii/Guam: 77.9%, -10.7ppts;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 31,357 tons, -8.5%;
- International: 34,970 tons, +2.1%. [more - original PR - English/Japanese]