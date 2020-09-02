Become a CAPA Member
JAL: Expanding PCR testing capacity at airports essential for resumption of intl flights to Japan

Japan Airlines (JAL) vice chairman Tadashi Fujita, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (02-Sep-2020) "expansion of the PCR testing capacity" of Japan's airports "is one of the essential factors for resuming international flights" to Japan. Mr Fujita noted Japan's airports had a combined PCR testing capacity of 2000 tests per day in Jul-2020, but will expand this to 10,000 tests per day by the end of Sep-2020, following the development and commissioning of dedicated PCR testing centres for international arrivals at Tokyo Narita Airport, Tokyo Haneda Airport and Osaka Kansai International Airport.

