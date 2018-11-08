JAL chairman: Profitability has increased dramatically since declaring bankruptcy in 2010

Japan Airlines (JAL) chairman Yoshiharu Ueki, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, stated (08-Nov-2018) "JAL's profitability has increased dramatically since declaring bankruptcy in 2010… And transformed itself into a completely different company. What made this change possible? The management team changed entirely, we maintained our profitable routes, adjusted fleet and staff numbers to a optimal level and implemented a 'JAL Philosophy' creating a sense of ownership for employees.