JAL announces updated medium term management plan

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (25-Feb-2019) its updated 'Medium Term Management Plan - Rolling Plan 2019', which will focus on concrete actions in response to the business improvement order issued by the Japan MLITT in Dec-2018. The plan will focus on the following key initiatives:

Prepare for functional improvements at Tokyo Haneda Airport and Tokyo Narita Airport scheduled for FY2020;

and scheduled for FY2020; Expand partnerships with global airlines to serve 500 cities by FY2020;

Continue to refine the full service carrier business, create new market demand with the launch of the mid to long haul LCC carrier and further develop partnerships with Japan domestic and short haul LCC partners with the goal to deliver and meet the needs of diversified customer groups, while strengthening JAL's business portfolio. [more - original PR]