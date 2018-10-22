22-Oct-2018 7:26 AM
JAL and VietJet announce intent to expand codeshare relationship
Japan Airlines (JAL) and VietJet Air announced (19-Oct-2018) plans to commence sales of their codeshare services from 23-Oct-2018. The airlines signed an MoU in 2017 to codeshare on domestic destinations in Vietnam and on international services between Vietnam and Japan, effective 28-Oct-2018. Domestic Vietnam services include Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi/Da Nang and Hanoi-Da Nang while international services include Hanoi-Da Nang. The airlines also aim to expand their codeshare network in the near future to include other services between Japan and Vietnam and JAL's domestic services and VietJet's domestic services. [more - original PR - Japan Airlines - English/Japanese][more - original PR - VietJet - English/Vietnamese]