Jacobs Engineering Group to acquire CH2M HILL Companies

Jacobs Engineering Group and CH2M HILL Companies announced (02-Aug-2017) a definitive agreement under which Jacobs will acquire all of the outstanding shares of CH2M in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value (EV) of approximately USD3270 million, including approximately USD416 million of CH2M net debt. CH2M is a global engineering and programme management firm, involved in infrastructure and government service sectors including water, transportation, environmental and nuclear. Key highlights:

The transaction is expected to close in Q1FY2018, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by CH2M stockholders;

Apollo Global Management, which has an approximate 18% voting interest in CH2M, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction;

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Jacobs expects to finance the USD2.4 billion cash required for the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the company's existing revolving credit facility and USD1.2 billion of new committed three-year term debt;

Projected merger benefits include: