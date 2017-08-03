Loading
Jacobs Engineering Group to acquire CH2M HILL Companies

Jacobs Engineering Group and CH2M HILL Companies announced (02-Aug-2017) a definitive agreement under which Jacobs will acquire all of the outstanding shares of CH2M in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value (EV) of approximately USD3270 million, including approximately USD416 million of CH2M net debt. CH2M is a global engineering and programme management firm, involved in infrastructure and government service sectors including water, transportation, environmental and nuclear. Key highlights:

  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1FY2018, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by CH2M stockholders;
  • Apollo Global Management, which has an approximate 18% voting interest in CH2M, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction;
  • The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Jacobs expects to finance the USD2.4 billion cash required for the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the company's existing revolving credit facility and USD1.2 billion of new committed three-year term debt;

Projected merger benefits include:

  • Cost savings: Jacobs projects USD150 million p/a of run-rate cost savings by the end of the second year post merger transaction. Jacobs expects to incur approximately USD225 million in one-time costs to achieve these savings;
  • Revenue potential: Jacobs expects to serve more clients with more solutions in more geographies around globally;
    Transaction value: Offers "attractive" enterprise value multiple of 6.9x for adjusted EBITDA, including cost synergies;
  • Earnings: Transaction is expected to be 25% accretive to Jacobs' adjusted cash earnings per share and 15% accretive to Jacobs' adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close;
  • Balance sheet and financial flexibility: Jacobs expects to maintain an investment grade credit profile with net debt-to-trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA of 1.9x;
  • Low-risk profile: Post-close, 85% of Jacobs' combined revenue is expected to be derived from projects with reimbursable or lower risk services – continuing to be one of the best risk profiles in the industry. [more - original PR]

