Jackson Square Aviation orders 30 737 MAX from Boeing, becoming 100th programme customer

Jackson Square Aviation (JSA) and Boeing announced (16-Jul-2018) an order for 30 737 MAX aircraft. The order is JSA's first direct purchase from Boeing, "reflecting the evolution of the airplane lessor's business and its confidence in the market for 737 MAXs" according to the companies. The order is valued at USD3.5 billion at current list prices. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website. It represents the 100th customer for the 737 MAX programme. [more - original PR]