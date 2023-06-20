Become a CAPA Member
20-Jun-2023 9:38 AM

Italy's Court of Auditors approves Lufthansa Group's entry into ITA Airways

Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) announced (16-Jun-2023) the Italian Court of Auditors approved the agreement for the sale of a minority stake in Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) to Lufthansa Group. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa will obtain a 41% stake in ITA Airways against an investment of EUR325 million. The MEF and Lufthansa Group shared business plan for 2023-2027 provides for revenue growth from the expected EUR2.5 billion in 2023 to EUR4.1 billion for 2027. [more - original PR - Italian]

