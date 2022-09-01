Become a CAPA Member
1-Sep-2022 10:25 AM

Italy selects Certares, Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM for exclusive ITA Airways negotiations

Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance announced (31-Aug-2022) it will enter exclusive negotiations with the consortium formed by Certares, Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, for the sale of Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways). The Ministry outlined the consortium's offer "was deemed more in line with the objectives set by the Prime Minister's Decree". As previously reported by CAPA, MSC together with Lufthansa was reported to be the other interested party. [more - original PR - Italian]

