Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation Graziano Delrio, via his personal Facebook account, confirmed (06-Sep-2017) a meeting with Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker. Mr Delrio stated the meeting focused on "guarantees on the conclusion of the agreement with Meridiana and confirmation of the ambitious investment plan envisaged". Mr Delrio said Mr Al Baker has "great interest in developing links to and from Italy through partnership with Meridiana".