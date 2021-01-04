Italian govt to provide EUR500m stimulus package for airports

Assaeroporti welcomed (30-Dec-2020) the inclusion in the budget by the Italian Government of a EUR500 million fund aimed at compensating Italian airport operators for damages suffered as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Assaeroporti president Fabrizio Palenzona said the government must now follow up on the support by launching further interventions to safeguard jobs and ensure optimal conditions to restart traffic post-COVID-19. [more - original PR - Italian]