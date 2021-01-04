Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jan-2021 11:39 PM

Italian govt to provide EUR500m stimulus package for airports

Assaeroporti welcomed (30-Dec-2020) the inclusion in the budget by the Italian Government of a EUR500 million fund aimed at compensating Italian airport operators for damages suffered as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Assaeroporti president Fabrizio Palenzona said the government must now follow up on the support by launching further interventions to safeguard jobs and ensure optimal conditions to restart traffic post-COVID-19. [more - original PR - Italian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More