Italian govt bans public gatherings across the country until early Apr-2020 to contain coronavirus

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed (09-Mar-2020) a decree containing new measures for the containment of the coronavirus. The decree prohibits all forms of gathering of people in public places or places open to the public across the entire Italian territory and suspends sporting events and competitions of all types and disciplines. The provisions of the decree take effect from 10-Mar-2020 until 03-Apr-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, Italy registered the largest daily increase of reported cases of coronavirus as of 09-Mar-2020, with 1492 new cases. According to World Health Organization data, Italy now ranks second in terms of total reported Covid-19 cases behind China, with 9172 cases at the time of writing. [more - original PR - Italian] [more - CAPA Analysis]