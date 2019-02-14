Italian Government set to participate in the establishment of a reformed Alitalia

Italy's Council of Ministers announced (13-Feb-2019) the government is willing to participate in the establishment of a reformed Alitalia in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance, on the condition it is in compliance with European legislation and that a sustainable business plan will be put in place. As previously reported by CAPA, Ferrovie dello Stato announced it is in negotiations with Delta Air Lines and easyJet regarding a new business partnership in Alitalia. [more - original PR - Italian]