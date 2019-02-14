Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Feb-2019 11:40 AM

Italian Government set to participate in the establishment of a reformed Alitalia

Italy's Council of Ministers announced (13-Feb-2019) the government is willing to participate in the establishment of a reformed Alitalia in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance, on the condition it is in compliance with European legislation and that a sustainable business plan will be put in place. As previously reported by CAPA, Ferrovie dello Stato announced it is in negotiations with Delta Air Lines and easyJet regarding a new business partnership in Alitalia[more - original PR - Italian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More