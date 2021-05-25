Italian Competition Authority fines Ryanair and easyJet regarding refunds

Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (Italian Competition Authority) imposed (24-May-2021) a EUR4.2 million fine to Ryanair and EUR2.8 million to easyJet for non reimbursement for cancelled services. The authority found that following the easing of travel restrictions, the two companies suspended services, citing health reasons, and continued to issue vouchers and not refund the price for the suspended services. The authority noted there was misleading information provided to consumers regarding their rights. [more - original PR - Italian]