Italian airports pax up 3% to 19.8m in Jul-2018
Italy's Assaeroporti reported (07-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Italian airports for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 19.8 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 104,879 tons, -0.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 168,734, +1.2%. [more - original PR - Italian]
