ITA Airways receives expression of interest from Lufthansa and MSC

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) received (24-Jan-2022) an expression of interest from Lufthansa and MSC Group, to acquire a majority of ITA. MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership, on terms to be defined during the due diligence. Both groups want the Italian Government to maintain a minority stake in ITA, and requested 90 days of exclusivity to work on the expression of interest. ITA's board of directors will examine the details of the expression of interest in an upcoming meeting. [more - original PR]