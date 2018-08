Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport CEO Ersel Göral said (Jul-2018) construction of the airport's second runway will be completed by the end of 2018. The project is undertaken by DHMI, representing investment of USD550 million. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport introduced its new domestic terminal in late Jul-2018, expanding capacity to 41 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR - Turkish]