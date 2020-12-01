Become a CAPA Member
1-Dec-2020 3:04 PM

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport carries 34.7% of MAHB's traffic in nine months ended Sep-2020

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) reported (30-Nov-2020) Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport handled 34.7% of the group's 36.2 million passengers in the nine months ended Sep-2020, compared to 25.7% in 2019. The group attributed the increase to the earlier opening of international borders in Jun-2020, paving the way for a faster recovery. The airport recorded 12.6 million passengers during the period, a 53.5% year-on-year decline. [more - original PR]

