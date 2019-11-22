Istanbul Airport targets one million tourists from China by 2024

Istanbul Airport announced (21-Nov-2019) plans to welcome one million tourists from China to Turkey in five years and turn the airport into a transfer point for the 15 million Chinese passengers travelling to Europe annually. Frequency between the countries increased from 27 to 36 times weekly as Istanbul Airport commenced operations at full capacity. A further increase in frequency to 48 times weekly is targeted by 2020. The number of Chinese airlines operating to Istanbul Airport is planned to increase to five as China Eastern Airlines and Juneyao Airlines commence services in summer 2020. [more - original PR]