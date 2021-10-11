Istanbul Airport pax up 39% to 25.1m in the nine months ended Sep-2021

Turkey DHMI reported (08-Oct-2020) the following traffic highlights for Istanbul Airport in the nine months ended Sep-2021:

Passengers: 25.1 million, +38.6% year-on-year; Domestic: 7.5 million, +26.7%; International: 17.6 million, +44.5%;

Cargo: 1.0 million tons, +47.6%; Domestic: 101,404 tons, +44.9%; International: 914,584 tons, +47.9%;

Aircraft movements: 193,384, +38.7%; Domestic: 56,523, +23.2%; International: 136,861, +46.3%. [more - original PR]



Ataturk Airport closed on 05-Apr-2019 and Turkish Airlines completed a transfer of its entire passenger operations from Ataturk to Istanbul Airport on 06-Apr-2019.