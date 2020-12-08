8-Dec-2020 4:13 PM
Istanbul Airport pax declines 53.6% to 21.7m in the 11 months ended Nov-2020
Turkey DHMI reported (07-Dec-2020) the following traffic highlights for Istanbul Airport in the 11 months ended Nov-2020:
- Passengers: 21.7 million, -53.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.0 million, -38.3%;
- International: 14.7 million, -58.5%;
- Cargo: 775,633 tons, -41.8%;
- Domestic: 80,701 tons, -37.6%;
- International: 694,932 tons, -42.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 170,699, -42.2%;
- Domestic: 56,043, -24.5%;
- International: 114,656, -48.1%. [more - original PR]
Ataturk Airport closed on 05-Apr-2019 and Turkish Airlines completed a transfer of its entire passenger operations from Ataturk to Istanbul Airport on 06-Apr-2019.