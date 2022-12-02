Become a CAPA Member
2-Dec-2022 10:02 AM

Istanbul Airport named Large Airport Of The Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) iGA Istanbul Airport was named Large Airport Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. Istanbul Airport opened in Oct-2018 and is projected to become the largest hub in Europe, with capacity for 150 million passengers p/a once fully operational in 2028. The airport built routes and frequencies during the pandemic to become Europe's busiest airport in 2021. Passenger numbers increased 82% year-on-year to 53 million for the year to the end of Oct-2022. The airport expects to handle more than 60 million passengers in 2022, representing 85% of 2019 levels, and 73 million in 2023.

