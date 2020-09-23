Istanbul Airport becomes first airport to fully implement 'China Friendly Airport' project

Istanbul Airport announced (22-Sep-2020) it became the first airport in the world to comprehensively implement the 'China Friendly Airport' project. The airport implemented products and services for Chinese passengers, including dedicated check in areas, the location of China flights in the same area, Chinese speaking staff, flight information screens displaying Chinese, ticket processing screens translated into Chinese, signage in Chinese, airport Weibo and WeChat accounts, a Chinese version of the airport's mobile app and hot water dispensers. [more - original PR]