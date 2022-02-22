Become a CAPA Member
22-Feb-2022 9:35 AM

Israel to ease entry requirements from Mar-2022

Israel's Government announced (20-Feb-2022) foreign tourists will be permitted to enter the country regardless of vaccination status from 01-Mar-2022, subject to undergoing one PCR test prior to departure and a second PCR test after landing in Israel. Israeli nationals will no longer be required to undergo an antigen test before boarding the aircraft. Unvaccinated Israelis will no longer be required to quarantine subject to the negative results from the PCR test at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport. [more - original PR]

