Israel requires citizens returning from abroad to quarantine

Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet approved (21-Dec-2020) a draft decision by the Ministry of Health on the requirement for citizens of Israel returning from abroad to quarantine at designated hotels for ten days and complete two COVID-19 tests. Citizens will also be permitted to quarantine for 14 days without completing COVID-19 testing. The decision is effective for 10 days from 23-Dec-2020, with an option for extension. [more - original PR]