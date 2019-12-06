Become a CAPA Member
6-Dec-2019 11:19 AM

ISO releases first UAS safety standards

International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) announced (05-Dec-2019) the first ISO approved unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) safety standards. The standards are the result of a 12 month consultation period with UAS professionals, academics, businesses and the general public. The new standards include protocols on quality, safety, security and overall 'etiquette' for the operation of commercial UAS, which aim to assist in shaping the future regulation and legislation [more - original PR]   

