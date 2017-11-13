Loading
13-Nov-2017 11:17 AM

Island Air suspends operations on 10-Nov-2017

Island Air, via its official Facebook account, advised (09-Nov-2017) it is no longer accepting new reservations after suspending operations on 10-Nov-2017. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier entered chapter 11 protection after Wells Fargo Bank Northwest National Association filed a lawsuit in an effort to reclaim three aircraft leased to the carrier by Elix Assets 8 Ltd, as well as USD4.58 million in unpaid rent or maintenance reserves. Hawaiian Airlines, via its official Facebook account, stated (09/10-Nov-2017) it will provide assistance to Island Air's ticketed customers on a standby basis, offering a special USD71 one way fare to those with confirmed travel itineraries. Hawaiian also added three extra roundtrip services from Honolulu to Kona, Lihue and Kahului, in anticipation of high passenger traffic resulting from Island Air's shutdown. Island Air president and CEO David Uchiyama said: "Island Air has taken every measure possible to avoid this tremendous hardship to its passengers" (KITV, 09-Nov-2017). Hawaii's Governor David Ige commented: "The closure will have a tremendous effect on 400 employees and their families, and the state will be working with Island Air to help the employees apply for unemployment insurance and provide assistance with job searches and training opportunities". [more - original PR]

