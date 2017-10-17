Island Air files chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following 'threats of legal action' by lessors

Island Air filed (16-Oct-2017) for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an effort to continue normal operations while navigating through legal challenges recently presented by the lessors of its aircraft. The bankruptcy filing was caused by "threats of legal action to ground the aircraft and strand hundreds of passengers". Island Air expects to operate scheduled routes as normal and honour all previously purchased tickets and confirmed reservations. The carrier advised it was "very surprised" when lessors served them with notices of lease termination and demands to surrender its aircraft, whilst in the process of negotiating the leases. Island Air president and CEO David Uchiyama stated: "Once we have completed the reorganisation process, Island Air expects to emerge as a stronger airline with a solid financial structure that will allow us to continue to meet the demands of Hawai'i's dynamic interisland market, while positioning us for future growth and expansion". [more - original PR]