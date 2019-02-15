Irkutsk Oblast, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Ulyanovsk Oblast sign MoU on creation of aviation cluster
Irkutsk Oblast, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Ulyanovsk Oblast signed (14-Feb-2019) an agreement on the establishment of an interregional aviation cluster. The first project to be undertaken by the cluster will be the organisation of the serial manufacture of parts for Irkut MC-21 aircraft. Total investment will amount to RUB25 billion (EUR332 million). Ulyanovsk Oblast Governor Sergey Morozov said the MoU is aimed at supporting the participation of businesses in the MC-21 project. Mr Morozov added: "We are also counting on the speediest appearance of a customisation centre in Ulyanovsk, which will allow to conduct presale and after sale preparations of the aircraft and its technical servicing". The cluster will include Aviastar-SP, Aerocomposit-Ulyanovsk, Promtekh Ulyanovsk, Rost-Avia, Spektr Avia, Gidromash and Teploobmennik. Participation in the aviation cluster will provide companies with the opportunity to receive federal subsidies amounting to up to 50% of investments. Irkutsk Oblast Governor Sergey Levchenko said: "The agreement signed by the three federal subjects will allow for the wider development of cooperation on the creation of aircraft of the future". The establishment of the cluster is expected to result in the increase of production volume, productivity, quality, added value and investment volume. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II] [more - original PR - Russian - III]