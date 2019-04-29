29-Apr-2019 9:44 AM
Irkut Corporation reports consolidated net loss of EUR169m in 2018
Irkut Corporation reported (26-Apr-2019) the following consolidated financial highlights for the year ended 31-Dec-2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:
- Revenue: RUB59,087.7 million (EUR799.5 million), -28.7% year-on-year;
- Operating profit: RUB823.9 million (EUR11.1 million), -39.7%;
- Net profit (loss): RUB12,480.4 million (EUR168.9 million), compared to a loss of RUB1040.3 (EUR15.8 million) in 2017;
- Total assets: RUB238,918.5 million (EUR3232.8 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: RUB25,654.1 million (EUR347.1 million);
- Total liabilities: RUB207,265.0 million (EUR2804.5 million).
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013531 for 2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015204 for 2017 [more - original PR - Russian]