Ireland Central Statistics Office: Overseas visitors up 3.1% in first five months of 2017

Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported (27-Jun-2017) the following overseas visitor statistics for the first five months of 2017:

Overall overseas trips to Ireland: +3.1% to 3.572 million visits;

North America: +23.6% to 663,000;

Mainland Europe: +4.0% to 1.261 million;

Visits from the rest of the world: +21.7% to 213,000;

UK: -6.8% with 1.435 million.

Commenting on UK visitor decline, Ireland's Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross said: "As expected, there is a significant drop in the number of visitors from Great Britain but I know that the tourism agencies are working to counteract the effects of this on those areas most affected". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]