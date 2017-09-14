Loading
14-Sep-2017 8:07 AM

IAA reports 'record breaking' Aug-2017 in Irish airspace

Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) reported (13-Sep-2017) 110,020 movements handled in Aug-2017, referring to the figure as "a record breaking month". Air traffic collectively increased 4.2% year-on-year at all state airports. Details include:

  • Commercial terminal services:
  • North Atlantic Communications services (Europe/US): +7.6%;
  • Overflights: -2.4%.

IAA CEO Eamonn Brennan said: "So far this year, we have safely managed over three quarters of a million flights through Irish airspace and at Dublin, Cork and Shannon. We're up about 3% on 2016 and the forecast remains good for the rest of 2017, which is good sign for the economy". [more - original PR]

