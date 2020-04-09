Become a CAPA Member
9-Apr-2020 2:31 PM

Irish Aviation Authority reports 28.6% decrease in flights handled in Mar-2020

Irish Aviation Authority handled (08-Apr-2020) 62,449 flights during Mar-2020, a 28.6% year-on-year decrease due to the coronavirus outbreak. It reported the following traffic highlights for month: 

