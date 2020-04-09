9-Apr-2020 2:31 PM
Irish Aviation Authority reports 28.6% decrease in flights handled in Mar-2020
Irish Aviation Authority handled (08-Apr-2020) 62,449 flights during Mar-2020, a 28.6% year-on-year decrease due to the coronavirus outbreak. It reported the following traffic highlights for month:
- Total flights handled at state airports: 18,250, -22.7%;
- Dublin Airport: 13,012, -29.2%;
- Cork Airport: 3778, +10.2%;
- Shannon Airport: 1460, -19.2%;
- Commercial terminal flights: 14,479 -30.2%;
- Overnight traffic movements: 18,230. [more - original PR]