20-Apr-2020 2:50 PM
Irish airports handle 38.1m passengers in 2019
Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) reported (16-Apr-2020) 38.1 million passengers passed through Irish airports in 2019, a 4.2% year-on-year increase. It recorded the following highlights:
- Dublin Airport accounted for 83.8% of all flights handled;
- London Heathrow and London Gatwick were most popular routes for Dublin Airport;
- Almost nine out of every ten passengers travelling on international flights were travelling to or from Europe;
- Outside of Europe, the US was the most popular country of origin/destination;
- Irish airports handled a total of 145,950 tonnes of freight. [more - original PR]