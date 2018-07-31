Ireland West Airport completes first phase of EUR15m transformation programme

Ireland West Airport completed (30-Jul-2018) the first phase of its EUR15 million transformation programme. During phase one, over EUR4.5 million was invested in new passenger facilities, terminal upgrades and infrastructural developments. Ireland West Airport head of operations and commercial services John McCarthy said: "Phase one of the airport's three year transformation programme has been completed as we enter the busiest part of the year for the airport, with over 400,000 passengers expected to pass through the facility over the remainder of the summer months". Phase two of the transformation programme is underway and will include:

The construction of a visitor discovery centre in the airport's terminal;

Upgrades to baggage screening equipment;

Remodelling the airport's departure lounge;

Upgrades to air traffic control equipment;



Rehabilitation of the airport's 2400m runway and upgrades to the instrument landing system;

Improvements to the airport's parking facilities. [more - original PR]