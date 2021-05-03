3-May-2021 9:37 AM
Ireland Department of Health updates list of designated states
Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced (30-Apr-2021) plans to add Costa Rica, Georgia, India, Iran, and Mongolia to the list of designated states. People arriving into Ireland from these states or transiting through them must complete mandatory quarantine in a designated hotel, effective 04:00 on 04-May-2021. Mr Donnelly revoked the designation in place for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, San Marino, Monaco, Wallis and Futuna Islands, Moldova, effective immediately. [more - original PR]