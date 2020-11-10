Become a CAPA Member
10-Nov-2020

Ireland adopts 'green/orange/red' EU region categorisation for international travel

Ireland's Government outlined (07-Nov-2020) the following national approach to international travel, effective immediately:

  • Categorising EU regions in "green/orange/red" and not individual countries;
  • Adoption of the EU proposal for essential travellers to essential functions to not be advices to "restrict movements";
  • Passengers arriving from "green regions" may enter without testing for coronavirus or being advised to restrict movements;
  • Passengers from "orange regions" with a negative coronavirus PCR test result up to three days prior to arrival will not have to restrict movements;
  • Passengers arriving from "red regions" must restrict movements for 14 days "for the time being". [more - original PR]

