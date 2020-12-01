Become a CAPA Member
Iraq considers return of 737 MAX to Iraqi airspace

Iraq Civil Aviation Authority, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (30-Nov-2020) it is considering the return of the Boeing 737 MAX to Iraqi airspace. Consequently, the Civil Aviation Authority held a meeting with Iraq's Ministry of Transport, Iraqi Airways, the US FAA and Boeing, to discuss measures taken by the manufacturer to restore the 737 MAX to service and the programme set out by the FAA for the training of crews.

