Iran CAO to limit passenger capacity at 60% from 22-Oct-2020

Iran Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced (12-Oct-2020) a meeting between Iran CAO head Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh and airline CEOs and VPs, whereby it was decided that pricing for domestic tickets will not be permitted to increase until 22-Oct-2020. The meeting also decided that a 60% cap on passenger capacity will be implemented onboard aircraft from 22-Oct-2020. Problems and solutions related to COVID-19 and the airline industry are to be further discussed with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development in the future. [more - original PR - Persian]