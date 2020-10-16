Iran Aseman Airlines to add five 737s to fleet by YE2020

Iran Aseman Airlines CEO Mehdi Ghaderi announced (28-Sep-2020) the carrier plans to add five Boeing 737s to its fleet by the end of 2020. The purchase of these aircraft is expected to reduce both the average age of the carrier's fleet and company costs. Mr Ghaderi noted the carrier is working to take advantage of existing opportunities during the COVID-19 period by scheduling repairs and inspections of grounded aircraft, and increasing its operational fleet. [more - original PR - Persian]