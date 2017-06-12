Iran Aseman Airlines and Boeing finalise agreement to purchase 30 737 MAX aircraft

Iran Aseman Airlines finalised an agreement with Boeing to purchase 30 737 MAX aircraft, according to 11-Jun-2017 reports by Reuters and IRNA. As previously reported by CAPA, Iran Aseman Airlines and Boeing signed a MoA expressing the airline's intent to purchase 30 737 MAX aircraft with a list price of USD3 billion in Apr-2017. The agreement also includes purchase rights for 30 additional 737 MAX aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2022.