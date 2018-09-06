6-Sep-2018 10:22 AM
Iran Airports: Several European carriers interested in Iranian routes
Iran Airports & Air Navigation Company stated (Sep-2018) a number of European airlines have expressed interest in launching services to Iran, despite several international carriers announcing plans to cancel operations to the country. As previously reported by CAPA, British Airways, KLM and Aegean Airlines recently advised plans to suspend services to Tehran, citing commercial reasons. The agency described improved capacity potential on international and domestic routes, as it continues to advocate for a competitive market to enhance travel options for Iranians. [more - original PR - Persian]