Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2018 10:22 AM

Iran Airports: Several European carriers interested in Iranian routes

Iran Airports & Air Navigation Company stated (Sep-2018) a number of European airlines have expressed interest in launching services to Iran, despite several international carriers announcing plans to cancel operations to the country. As previously reported by CAPA, British Airways, KLM and Aegean Airlines recently advised plans to suspend services to Tehran, citing commercial reasons. The agency described improved capacity potential on international and domestic routes, as it continues to advocate for a competitive market to enhance travel options for Iranians. [more - original PR - Persian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More