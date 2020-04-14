Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Apr-2020 8:15 AM

Iran Airports & Air Navigation Company adds new coronavirus preventative measures

Iran Airports & Air Navigation Company announced (13-Apr-2020) Iran has introduced additional coronavirus biosecurity measures. These measures pertain to the following areas:

  • Offshore shipping, passenger and cargo aircraft, construction projects, and construction workshops and high-profile businesses;
  • Customs, warehouses, waste management, and wastewater management, and sports centres and swimming pools. [more - original PR - Persian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More