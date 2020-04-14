14-Apr-2020 8:15 AM
Iran Airports & Air Navigation Company adds new coronavirus preventative measures
Iran Airports & Air Navigation Company announced (13-Apr-2020) Iran has introduced additional coronavirus biosecurity measures. These measures pertain to the following areas:
- Offshore shipping, passenger and cargo aircraft, construction projects, and construction workshops and high-profile businesses;
- Customs, warehouses, waste management, and wastewater management, and sports centres and swimming pools.