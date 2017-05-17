Iran Air takes delivery of first four ATR 72-600s

Iran Air received (16-May-2017) the first four ATR 72-600 aircraft under a contract for 20 firm orders and 20 options signed earlier in 2017. Deliveries of the 20 firm aircraft will extend until the end of 2018. ATR said the aircraft are capable of operating to 60 airports in Iran. ATR stated: "Following the relief of international sanctions on Iran, there is a major need to modernise and develop air transportation to boost local economies throughout the country and improve connectivity between the regions". [more - original PR]